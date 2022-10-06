Expert Connections
Interview: OMES Director of Legislative & Public Affairs Discusses the 2nd Annual State Suppliers Expo

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma is on a mission to recruit new business partners in the state, bringing their State Suppliers Expo event back to the Oklahoma City Convention Center next week.

7News spoke with Caden Cleveland, the Director of Legislative & Public Affairs at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, about its return, what’s new this year, and why it’s more prestigious than a simple business expo.

The State Suppliers Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11th, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. It will allow companies of all sizes to explore projects currently happening in the state and how to sign up for further opportunities.

New this year is their breakout rooms, which will allow businesses to dive deeper into how to grow and develop their workforce. Representatives from 15 state cabinet areas will be in attendance to connect with visitors and discuss ways to collaborate in the future.

For more information and to register for the event, you can visit their website here.

