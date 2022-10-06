Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted an Altus man on several drug charges, following a drug bust earlier this year.

Thomas Hocker has been indicted on the several charges, including, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute, as well as a felon in possession of ammunition.

The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3 District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force in June.

In that bust, authorities say they seized 2 and a half pounds of meth, multiple firearms, and body armor from Hocker and another man.

If convicted on all three charges, Hocker faces a maximum of 50 years in prison, or fines up to $2.25 million dollars, or both fines and imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.