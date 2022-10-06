Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges

The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3...
The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3 District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force in June.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted an Altus man on several drug charges, following a drug bust earlier this year.

Thomas Hocker has been indicted on the several charges, including, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute, as well as a felon in possession of ammunition.

The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3 District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force in June.

In that bust, authorities say they seized 2 and a half pounds of meth, multiple firearms, and body armor from Hocker and another man.

If convicted on all three charges, Hocker faces a maximum of 50 years in prison, or fines up to $2.25 million dollars, or both fines and imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported to the hospital by EMS.
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash

Latest News

Medwatch
MEDWATCH: Pallative Care
Medwatch
Medwatch Wednesday
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acted on a number of Senate and House Bills Thursday, including...
FISTA receives $20 million in ARPA money from state
Herlinger was arrested and booked into the Washita County Jail.
Cordell man arrested on child pornography possession charge