Lawton businesses taking donations for hurricane victims

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A couple Lawton businesses are partnering to collect donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Rosa and Scott Carr own Carr Hands, a home remodeling company in Lawton.

When Rosa Carr found out the family business would take them to Fort Myers, she called a county commissioner there to ask what they could bring to help.

“We just all kind of really started putting our heads together about what can we take down there and what could we do to help as far as construction supplies, tarps, chainsaws, chain blades,” Rosa said.

Crews in Florida are still searching for survivors in neighborhoods that have been destroyed.

Hearing that some children were going without is what hit home for the Carr’s.

“There’s babies with no diapers, formula, not even a dry blanket to wrap their children in,” Rosa said. “I get emotional about it. I have a lot of kids. They don’t even have toys right now. Hygiene products. The things that we enjoy and forget that we need.”

Her husband Scott said the least he can do is help people who lived through what some are calling the deadliest hurricane since 1935.

“I came up from nothing, really,” Scott said. “So I felt like honestly that if I’m going there with a trailer half empty, I might as well bring something to help.”

Rosa said they’ll accept almost any donations but are primarily looking for baby and hygiene products.

“I couldn’t imagine my babies without a diaper, a clean diaper or a toy to play with or clothes and a roof over their head, a dry place to sleep. It’s just unimaginable for me,” Rosa said.

The items will go to the Southwest Florida Chamber of Commerce to be distributed.

They plan to take three trips to Fort Myers, bringing donations each time. You can drop off items at Ranch Motel on Cache Road.

