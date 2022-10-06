Soldier serving in Iraq surprises wife at hospital for birth of first child

OAK LAWN, Ill. (Gray News) – Cara Rahming knew it was possible she’d have to welcome her first child without her husband Harold Rahming, a U.S. Army captain and physician deployed in Iraq since June.

But when a routine doctor’s visit earlier this month turned into an induction at Advocate Christ Medical Center just outside Chicago, four days before her due date, Cara Rahming found herself facing labor without her husband.

“There’s a lot of emotion because it’s a moment you hoped you could share together, and it was becoming more and more real that I was going to go through this alone,” she said.

Little did she know, Harold Rahming was on the way.

He had been planning for weeks to surprise his wife by returning sooner than his original mid-October homecoming date. He was finally able to make the arrangements and arrived at a U.S. base from Iraq, still ahead of his wife’s due date. He planned to surprise her at home before she went into labor.

Then he received word that the baby was coming early. With the help of family, hospital staff and a special neighbor, Harold Rahming rushed to the hospital from Texas, surprising his wife just hours before their son – Harold Leroy Rahming II – was born on Sept. 18.

“I was over the moon,” Cara Rahming said. “We were together for the first time in three months.”

The couple was also relieved to be together because of the circumstances surrounding their baby’s arrival.

While Cara Rahming, 34, had an uneventful pregnancy, in the final days she hadn’t felt the baby move as much, and her doctor’s appointment revealed a decelerating heart rate.

Her doctors quickly decided to send her to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she could be closely monitored.

Doctors ultimately decided it was medically necessary to induce labor. When things didn’t improve, Cara Rahming had to have a cesarean section to safely deliver baby Harold.

The Rahmings are now back at home with their baby boy in suburban Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.