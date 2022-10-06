Expert Connections
Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday

Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.
Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow.

Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple the normal amount of soldiers graduating on Friday coupled with the current closure of Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road.

Installation of the Automatic Vehicle Barriers at Bentley Gate is continuing and officials say to expect the gate to re-open around November 15.

They also say if you are NOT attending graduations tomorrow, you should avoid Key Gate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

