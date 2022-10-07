7News First Alert Weather: Fall weather this weekend with a few waves of showers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered showers will continue moving in from the west with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, cloudy skies and a wave of showers with pockets of moderate rainfall to kick off the morning. If you have any plans during the day you’ll want to keep an umbrella nearby as on-and-off showers continue. Rainfall amounts will vary between 0.01 - 0.70′'. Highs will top out in the low 60s, with cooler temperatures for western counties, and warmer temperatures for areas south of the Red River. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Sunday, expect a gloomy start with another wave of scattered showers early in the day traversing across Texoma. There will be gradual clearing as rain tapers off near sunset. Highs will top out in the mid 70s, but the amount of clouds in place along with the placement of showers could impact the afternoon temperatures.

An upper-level low across the Desert Southwest establishes a southwest flow aloft bringing a few waves of energy to Texoma. This will keep rain chances alive for the start of next week.

