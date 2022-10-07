Expert Connections
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning.

It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.

The house was a total loss, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

