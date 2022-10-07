Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art exhibit

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center held put a spotlight on an artist whose work has been displayed all over the state.

The reception was held Thursday night and focused on the work of Mike Larsen.

Larsen is a painter and sculptor, and his work has been featured at the State Capitol, Oklahoma State University, and the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

Much of Larsen’s work focuses on Native American people, and he was happy to bring the new exhibit, titled Journey, to southwest Oklahoma.

“So many people have never seen anything I’ve done; not that they can’t afford it, but that they haven’t had the opportunity,” he said. “So here we are down in south-central Oklahoma, and it’s really good that we’re down here. It’s going to provide a whole new avenue of people to address, talk to, show work to.”

The Exhibit will be held in the Heritage Center’s Gallery of the American West from now until December.

