First Alert Forecast | 10/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cold front #2 of this week is slowly approaching the I-40 corridor. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s/70s . We’re also seeing light rain showers for many in southwest Oklahoma. It’s a good idea to grab the rain gear before walking out the door as showers will be on-going throughout the day. The cloudy skies along with the frontal passage will keep temperatures for most in the 70s. With that being said, the location of the front will keep some temperatures to the south in the upper 80s! On the flip side, some locations along I-40 will only see highs in the mid 60s. Breezy northeast winds are expected sustained at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

Saturday is going to be a true-fall day. We’re looking at gray skies, rain chances and breezy north winds. Highs on Saturday are trending much, much cooler. In fact, some may struggle to get out of the 50s!! Most right now will see 60s across southwest Oklahoma and 70s across north Texas. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Weather data shows rain showers being isolated to scattered. So if you have any Saturday plans or have some errands to run, grab the rain gear/ keep it on standby! Rainfall amounts are looking to range between a quarter and three quarters of an inch.

There’s a good chance that fog will develop by Sunday morning. We’ll recover slightly from the fall-airmass overhead by Sunday as many will rise back into the mid 70s for most locations. Again, there will be a spread in temperatures: low 70s north to low 80s south. Skies will remain cloudy with light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Another wave of energy will move by early Sunday, providing another round of scattered showers. Another wave of disturbance will bring additional rain Sunday evening.

Looking ahead, another cold front is possible sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Have a good Friday and an even better weekend! -LW

