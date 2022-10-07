Expert Connections
Interview: Hulen Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Discusses Their Inaugural Fire and Chrome Car Show and Fundraiser

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HULEN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a brand-new event that they hope becomes a recurring event.

7News spoke with Brandy Derr, a Hulen volunteer firefighter, about Hulen VFD’s inaugural Fire and Chrome Car Show and Fundraiser.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 8th, at the Hulen VFD station located at Highway 65 and Baseline RD with registration by donations. The fire department invites everyone to shine up their ride and bring it to the show. Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Bicycles, Tractors, it’s open to everyone!

Judging will begin at noon, with the top ten awards presented at 3 p.m., but that’s not all. While you enjoy the show, you’ll also be able to enjoy some street tacos, fajitas, and a live dessert auction. Food will begin at 11 a.m. and go until supplies run out.

For more information, you can visit the Hulen VFD Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

