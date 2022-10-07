Expert Connections
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him.

He was taken by survival flight EMS to a local hospital. He was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries.

