Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Mom charged with murder in hot car death of 6-month-old daughter

Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.
Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Johnathan Manning and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A mom was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the hot car death of her 6-month-old daughter.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, left her daughter Carissa Lewis in her hot vehicle in August.

Deputies said when Lee returned to her vehicle, she drove for approximately five minutes before flagging down a deputy on the roadway. However, officials said Lee told deputies two different stories, first claiming the child was not even in the car.

Family members told KPLC that Lee had a similar experience in 2019 when she left another child, who was 2 months old at the time, unattended in a vehicle.

Lee pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in that case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession
When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported to the hospital by EMS.
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.
The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3...
Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Prosecutors weighing charges in Hunter Biden investigation
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
U.S. officials stressed there have been no changes to Russia's nuclear stance after Biden...
Biden offers stark warning of Putin's nuclear threats
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs