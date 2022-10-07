Pizza fundraiser event for Comanche Fire Department

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Comanche were given a chance to have a special kind of pizza delivery Thursday evening, while helping out local first responders.

Pride Pizza teamed up with the Comanche Fire Department for the “Pizza and Prevention” event, where firefighters making the night’s deliveries.

When they dropped off the food, firefighters also offered to check the customers’ smoke detectors.

All money raised during the event were donated to the fire department, which fire chief Clarence Bivens said helps them better protect the community.

“Fire department gear is extremely expensive; one fireman fully bunked out with everything on, you’re looking at 9-thousand dollars in gear for one firemen,” he said. “So every dime that we get is keeping us equipped and ready to respond when there’s an emergency.”

Homes without working smoke detectors were offered new devices - another way to raise funds while keeping the community safe.

