7News First Alert Weather: Showers in the Southern Plains to kick off early next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For in what seems like forever, we have a long awaited sight in the skies: multiple days of overcast cloud coverage and showers. Even if the rainfall totals haven’t been enough to put a decent dent in the ongoing drought conditions, we will definitely take what we can get.

Isolated-to-scattered rain coverage will continue overnight as showers continue to push in from the west. Due to overcast skies sticking around, temperatures will only fall down several degrees, but will still feel cool when waking up on Sunday with morning lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy, but throughout the day cloud coverage will gradually decrease to become partly cloudy. Due to breaks in the clouds and southwesterly winds, temperatures will warm up to the mid/upper 70s, which is still considered below-average for this time of year. Scattered showers through much of the morning, eventually fading away when the clouds do by the late afternoon.

Another disturbance will move across the Southern Plains on Monday, keeping showers in the forecast, as well as the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to climb, reaching the 80° mark by that afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be partly cloudy as the rain chances will start falling off, with most remaining dry throughout the day. Temperatures will near the mid 80s with gusty winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday will be our warmest day next week with mostly sunny skies and little-to-no rain. This will be due to prefrontal warming ahead of a descending cold front that will move through late in the day on Wednesday. Unfortunately this front will not increase our rain chances, as the back half of next week will be dry with some passing clouds. However, cool air will funnel in as temperatures will get back down to the 70s on Thursday.

