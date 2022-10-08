Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast- Rain and Such

Rain chances paired with some cool fall temps continue of the next few days.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It finally happened! After an intense dry streak, we finally have some rainfall under our belts. Rain chances paired with some cool fall temps continue of the next few days.

For the remainder of today, rain chances continue, tapering off into the afternoon as the bands of rain become more sparse. All the rain and cloud cover keeps us cool, with our highs only topping out in the low 60s. Overnight, lows drop to the low 50s and high 40s, before another round of rainy, cool, fall-like weather Sunday.

Sunday’s rain chances sit at 40%, and though highs pick up to the low/mid 70s, the clouds do stick around. Another cold front down the line starts with a gradual warm-up to start the work week leaves us with highs in the upper 70s and even low 80s Monday, and low-to-mid 80s by Tuesday. Wednesday sees our prefrontal warming period peak with mid/upper 80s.

Once that front passes however, temps drop upwards of 10 degrees, putting us back in the mid/high 70s starting the next weekend!

All this cool, rainy weather has me in the mood for a big pot of chili... well maybe not the whole pot.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

