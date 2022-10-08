Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped...
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics just in time for Halloween.

The makeup line is in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty and comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Boll Beauty’s website.

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

Unfortunately for Black Sabbath fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near...
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession
The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3...
Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead
A huge blast severely damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian...
Damage reported strategic bridge in Crimea
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link
Rain chances paired with some cool fall temps continue of the next few days.
First Alert Forecast- Rain and Such