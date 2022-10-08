Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Photo of Starbucks employee praying with customer goes viral: ‘This is worth talking about’

A social media post showing a Starbucks employee in Arkansas praying with a customer went viral this week. (Source: KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A special moment captured at an Arkansas-area Starbucks is catching a lot of attention while helping spread a few smiles.

KAIT reports a social media post showing a Starbucks employee praying with a customer in the drive-thru went viral this week. The post received hundreds of comments, shares and likes since first being posted on Wednesday.

Tanya Hinsley captured the moment and shared the picture on her social media account, saying, “This is worth talking about.”

Hinsley shared that Carrie, the Starbucks employee, is a staple at the store and deserves all the recognition that she receives.

Copyright 2022 KAIT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near...
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3...
Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession

Latest News

Bridge explosion rises tensions. (CNN, Social Media, Special Operations Forces of the Armed...
Crimea bridge explosion destroys part of the only link to Russia
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023
FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
N. Korea launches missile toward sea after US-S. Korea drills