7News First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms arrive in Texoma tomorrow

A few light showers will be possible through the evening and early nighttime hours as cloud coverage will gradually increase overnight. Increased moisture flow from a cut-off low out west will allow for scattered showers to develop early tomorrow morning, starting from the southwest in North Texas and moving north into Southwest Oklahoma by sunrise. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with lows in the mid 50s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout Monday morning across portions of Texoma, with higher coverage in western counties. A slight lull will occur in the early afternoon with another round of showers and storms, including a few thunderstorms, rolling in during the late afternoon and early evening. A couple strong-to-severe storms are certainly possible, but not guaranteed, later in the day due to increased convection from some shortwave disturbances and an unstable airmass. Main concerns if these develop would be small hail and gusty winds. Temperatures even with the mostly cloudy skies will still reach the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Rain showers will continue on Tuesday, albeit with lesser coverage compared to Monday as the cut-off low retreats out to the west coast. Cloud coverage will be mostly cloudy early on in the day, decreasing to become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A deepening trough across the northern US will increase winds speeds in the Southern plains on Tuesday, with winds out of the south/southwest at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. With these strong winds, along with pre-frontal warming due to an approaching front (that is being driven by the deepening trough), temperatures will reach the low/mid 80s in the afternoon.

Little-to-no rain chances are expected once the front sweeps through on Wednesday, ushering in dry conditions across Texoma through the rest of the week. Temperatures will get down the the upper 70s on Thursday, but tons of sunshine to end off the workweek will get temperatures back up to the mid 80s by the start of the weekend.

The eastward motion of a cut-off low from the west will send moisture our way on Saturday, increasing cloud coverage but with still near-zero rain chances. Another cold front will sweep across the Southern Plains on Sunday, bringing in another cooldown and the return of showers and storms to Texoma. Temperatures behind the front are expected to fall back down to the 70s for the start of next week.

