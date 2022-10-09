Expert Connections
Holy City of the Wichitas reopens museum with restored mural

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Holy City of the Wichitas held a grand re-opening for its museum Saturday.

It’s been remodeled with fresh paint and some displays have been fixed or cleaned. A mural painted in 1953 is the building’s newest edition.

It was found about 30 years ago but had been nearly destroyed by water. A board member commissioned an artist to restored the mural.

It’s been returned to the Holy City, where it now hangs for visitors to see.

“The thing is is that when people put their costumes on, and they’re actually out there doing their parts and being in the crowd, they feel like they’re actually there. That they were there with Jesus and watched him grow up and listened to all his Bible stories. If we can touch just one person, it’s worth it. It is worth all of it,” said Holy City volunteer Cindy Herring.

A grant from the McMahon Foundation made the mural restoration possible.

