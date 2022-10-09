Medicine Park Flute Festival & Art Walk wraps up

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park’s 14th annual Flute Festival and Art Walk is wrapping up Sunday.

The flute players from all over the US entertained with native flute music. A Powwow in the Park honored Kiowa, Comanche and Apache veterans Saturday as part of the festival.

Event coordinator Yolonda Ramos said an amazing crowd came out for the festival this year.

She said it just happens to fall on the weekend before Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

”There’s so many people that put so much of their heart into the work that they do, and to be able to first of all bring a powwow to Medicine Park, that has just been amazing because it’s bringing our native presence here to the land we roamed years and years ago,” Ramos said.

About 30 artists from all over the country set up for the Art Walk to showcase and sell items.

