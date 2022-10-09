Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 49th Oktoberfest continued Saturday night at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine. The event is presented by Cash Saver and Homeland.

It included a best dressed costume contest and door prizes.

One Lawton German storeowner said she’s visited the Oktoberfest for 20 years. She likes that the event helps people learn about her culture.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near...
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
The indictment follows a six month investigation leading to a drug bust by the District 3...
Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession

Latest News

It was a part of the 14th annual Medicine Park Flute Festival.
Powwow in the Park honors KCA veterans
A restored mural painted in 1953 is the building’s newest edition.
Holy City of the Wichitas reopens museum with restored mural
First Alert Forecast 10/8 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Showers in the Southern Plains to kick off early next week
First Alert Forecast 10/8 PM
First Alert Forecast 10/8 PM