Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 49th Oktoberfest continued Saturday night at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine. The event is presented by Cash Saver and Homeland.

It included a best dressed costume contest and door prizes.

One Lawton German storeowner said she’s visited the Oktoberfest for 20 years. She likes that the event helps people learn about her culture.

