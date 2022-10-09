Powwow in the Park honors KCA veterans

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - A special Powwow in the Park brought the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache tribes together Saturday afternoon.

It was a part of the 14th annual Medicine Park Flute Festival.

The powwow honored K-C-A veterans and brought awareness to missing indigenous children. The Comanche Nation’s Junior Princess Bluesky Tosee danced at the event.

Her father Donald Tosee said it’s a reminder that Native Americans are still here and thriving.

“Our culture is still going strong. It was kind of put down during the assimilation days, but we’ve revived it, brought back some of our dances and trying to teach our youth the culture and preserve all that. The language and our dances and traditions,” Tosee said.

The flute festival continues Sunday in Medicine Park.

Stop by to listen to flute players from across the US entertain with native flute music.

