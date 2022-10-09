Expert Connections
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when a cow walked onto the road.

The motorcycle hit the cow, injuring the man who went to OU Trauma in fair condition.

OHP says a cow in the road is to blame for the collision.

