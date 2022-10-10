7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for strong-to-severe storms ahead of midweek cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered showers and storms throughout the evening with a few lingering into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds as a southwesterly flow returns. As of result, highs will top out in the low 80s and a strong cap will build over the area. An increase in moisture is likely ahead of an approaching front and if the cap breaks a few storms could develop throughout the afternoon and evening. If a storm develops, it could become strong-to-severe with the main threats including wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

The cold front will move through Wednesday morning bringing the return of dry air and more sunshine for the end of the workweek. Temperatures will rebound back into low-to-mid 80s ahead of another cold front arriving early Sunday morning.

