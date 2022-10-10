Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for strong-to-severe storms ahead of midweek cold front

Quiet end to the workweek
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered showers and storms throughout the evening with a few lingering into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds as a southwesterly flow returns. As of result, highs will top out in the low 80s and a strong cap will build over the area. An increase in moisture is likely ahead of an approaching front and if the cap breaks a few storms could develop throughout the afternoon and evening. If a storm develops, it could become strong-to-severe with the main threats including wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

The cold front will move through Wednesday morning bringing the return of dry air and more sunshine for the end of the workweek. Temperatures will rebound back into low-to-mid 80s ahead of another cold front arriving early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
First Alert Forecast 10/9 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms arrive in Texoma tomorrow
Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine.
Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

Latest News

Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace
Markwayne Muilin discusses his Senate bid
ELECTION: Markwayne Mullin talks about his Senate run
Markwayne Muilin discusses his Senate bid
ELECTION: Markwayne Mullin talks about his Senate run
2022 Election Coverage
NOV. ELECTIONS: What you need to know