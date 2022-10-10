First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Later Today | 10/10AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Areas of isolated showers will continue this morning with temperatures in the 50s/60s. Overall, the chance for rain will increase through the afternoon, where locally heavy rain is possible. Right now, amounts are trending highest across north Texas where some locations could see an inch of rain. In the heaviest of downpours, totals could be up to 1.5 inches. Outside of the precipitation chance, highs today will rise into the upper 70s for many locations. Also look for light winds out of the south at 5 to 15mph. With enough instability, some storms this afternoon and early evening could perhaps be strong thunderstorms towards the southwest (meaning embedded thunder/lightning and small hail).

Precipitation chances continue overnight across much of Texoma with temperatures by daybreak falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers and storms remain possible for portions of the forecast area tomorrow as an area of low-pressure moves east. With the set up in place, a few strong to severe storms will be possible late in the afternoon and evening. Hazards include hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph winds from 4PM-10PM. Look for mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

Another disturbance moving across the Rockies into the southern Plains will force a cold front into our area late Tuesday night/ early Wednesday morning. Highs by Wednesday afternoon will drop into the upper 70s to low 80s. North winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Temperatures following the front will cool to around average before warming back up into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday is trending to be the warmest day over the next 7 with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front looks to move in late Saturday cooling highs for Sunday afternoon down to the upper 70s. The chance remains low for now but some could see isolated showers this weekend/ into early next week.

