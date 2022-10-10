NOV. ELECTIONS: What you need to know

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Oklahoma prepares for an important election coming up on November 8, we wanted to ensure our community has all of the important information you need together in one place.

IMPORTANT DATES

Last day to register to vote: October 14

Deadline to request absentee ballot: 5 PM, October 24

Early Voting: Wednesday, November 2, 8 AM - 6 PM (EXTRA DAY)

Thursday, November 3, 8 AM - 6 PM

Friday, November 4, 8 AM - 6 PM

Saturday, November 5, 8 AM - 2 PM (NEW HOURS)

Election Day: Tuesday, November 8, 7 AM - 7 PM

Do you know where your polling place is? Would you like to see a sample ballot?

Visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal for answers to these types of questions.

If you need to register to vote, you can start the process by clicking here.

For a complete list of races across the state, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.