Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
First Alert Forecast 10/9 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms arrive in Texoma tomorrow
Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine.
Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton
Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
It was a part of the 14th annual Medicine Park Flute Festival.
Powwow in the Park honors KCA veterans

Latest News

A railroad strike is still a possibility after the third largest railroad union rejected its...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
pig farm
Supreme Court to decide how states can bring home the bacon
Servicemembers and their families are in limbo waiting for answers to claims after mistakes...
Hundreds of service members waiting for answers years after filing malpractice claims against military
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin