7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a trifecta of cold fronts over the next several days

For tonight, clouds continue to clear into the evening hours with the chance for an isolated storm to develop ‘if’ the strong cap in place weakens enough. Otherwise, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the low 60s.

On Wednesday, a cold front arrives just after daybreak ushering in drier air and allowing for a sunny afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s and winds will be strong out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The dry air will remain in place allowing for a quiet end to the workweek. The cooler air will lag behind the front with highs topping out in the upper 70s on Thursday. There will be pre-frontal warming that occurs on Saturday allowing temperatures to soar near 90 degrees. The second front will move through Sunday morning bringing scattered-to-numerous showers to end the weekend. Temperatures will be 10-20° cooler on Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The chance for rain decreases on Monday with the best chance being in our southwestern counties. Another front on Tuesday ushers in even cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid 60s, and perhaps even cooler in a few locations.

