Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a trifecta of cold fronts over the next several days

Next round of showers on Sunday
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clouds continue to clear into the evening hours with the chance for an isolated storm to develop ‘if’ the strong cap in place weakens enough. Otherwise, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the low 60s.

On Wednesday, a cold front arrives just after daybreak ushering in drier air and allowing for a sunny afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s and winds will be strong out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The dry air will remain in place allowing for a quiet end to the workweek. The cooler air will lag behind the front with highs topping out in the upper 70s on Thursday. There will be pre-frontal warming that occurs on Saturday allowing temperatures to soar near 90 degrees. The second front will move through Sunday morning bringing scattered-to-numerous showers to end the weekend. Temperatures will be 10-20° cooler on Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The chance for rain decreases on Monday with the best chance being in our southwestern counties. Another front on Tuesday ushers in even cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid 60s, and perhaps even cooler in a few locations.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Outside of the precipitation chance, highs today will rise into the upper 70s for many locations
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Later Today | 10/10AM
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace

Latest News

Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma Weather
¡Eche un vistazo a Telemundo Texoma para hoy, con el clima local para los residentes de habla...
Telemundo Texoma El Tiempo
United Way annual fundraising campaign kicks off
The annual fundraising campaign for the United Way has begun