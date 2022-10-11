Expert Connections
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache City Council will consider approving a $27.5 million bond for school district renovations tonight, something Superintendent Chad Hance hopes will finally allow the district’s middle school to move forward after a year of questions.

“We were making plans to prep for the remodel and the addition to the middle school, well when everything went, you know went south on us in late June we had to you know take a different route,” Hance said.

The plan for renovations seemed set after voters passed a 35 million bond in the spring. But in June, Cache Public Schools discovered the County Tax Assessor had overvalued the community by $51 million. The project scaled back and while City Council may approve a cap of 27.5 million today, Hance said the final cost might be lower.

“Out of the 35 million we’re just going to sell 15 to do our middle school kind of cut down on our project quite a bit from what our original plans were,” he said.

In the meantime, the middle school is housed on the old Lawton Christian School campus, which the district bought for $3.6 million last summer. They’re excited about finally moving into something more permanent.

“This is my 14th year being a superintendent and I’ve passed about, this is the 6th bond issue that I’ve passed. This is obviously the most difficult one that I have passed. So I think what I am the most excited about is getting started,” he said.

Hance believes the renovations will start next spring and is hoping they’ll be finished within a year. He said the finished product will look like the high school.

“Completely new flooring new ceiling tile new windows HVAC systems were needed was trying to do a secured entry,” he said.

As for the Lawton Christian School campus, Hance said Cache is expecting more housing additions, so it’s a good investment for the future.

“I think that’s going to save us in the long run, because if we have that exceptional growth that we might see in the next 5 years we won’t be going out and asking taxpayers to increase their taxes for building new classrooms we already have that out there with the Lawton Christian school site,” he said.

