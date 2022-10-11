Expert Connections
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure


(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom.

64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence.

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to photo sharing platform Flickr.

Investigators say the nude photos were taken in the 2nd and 3rd grade building in Mid-September.

When Pierce was confronted, officers say they asked to see his phone, which Pierce initially agreed to, but then destroyed the phone using a cinderblock.

Pierce is a maintenance employee at Elgin Public Schools.

He is currently suspended pending termination.

