First Alert Forecast | 10/11AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! With air temperatures and dew points very close, or almost the same, as one another this morning, we’re seeing patchy fog across some locations. Not everyone is seeing fog but when you encounter it, it will reduce your visibility quickly. It’s a good idea to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination today if you’re along and east of I-44.

Isolated to scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two remains possible all day long as a disturbance exits our region. With this system exiting, it is creating a very strong pressure gradient (just a fancy meteorological term of saying wind). Wind today could gust as high as the low 40s for some locations to the north. Most, however, will see gusts into the 20s/30s all day long. Sustained winds today out of the south/southwest at 10 to 20mph. Skies will remain partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move south tonight/overnight entering into northwestern Oklahoma right after midnight. There is a potential for showers as the front moves south but it’s looking that most here will remain dry. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies tomorrow will be mostly sunny as most of the rain chances are expected to be east of I-35. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy northerly winds are expected with the front at 10 to 20mph. Wind gusts will be higher. With the breezy winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation, this combination will lead to elevated fire conditions!

Thursday will cool into the upper 70s for daytime highs under ample sunshine. Light north to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures will rise back into the mid 80s for all locations. Look for mostly sunny skies and light south winds. Morning temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 40s during the morning commute.

Although long-term models are showing differences on timing, another cold front is expected to move in sometime over the weekend. Before the front moves in, highs will still rise into the upper 80s to low 90s! South winds at 10 to 15mph. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on but most of the day looks to be dry. Generally, the timing of the front looks to be overnight Saturday into Sunday with winds turning towards the north with the frontal passage. Sunday cooler as the cool airmass settles in overhead. Highs will only reach the mid 70s. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

Monday will be much cooler as highs for all locations will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

