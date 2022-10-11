Medwatch: Bikers and Bras battles breast cancer for 2nd year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An event that’s held every year to benefit the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma and the patients undergoing treatment is scheduled for Saturday, October 15.

Bikers and Bras started in 2020, and every year since it started, Caroline Receveur has been participating to support women who are fighting the disease.

“I want to be there to help them, and I’m fighting with them and for them,” said Receveur.

She knows just how important support is because she’s had breast cancer herself.

“So, I’m very thankful. I mean, it was just stage one, but it was cancer, and I did have to go through a lot. Although, not as much as other women, but I survived,” said Receveur.

Her cancer diagnosis almost didn’t happen back in 2016, because she almost canceled her appointment.

“But something told me to go ahead and go on in. So, I went on in, and they called me the next day, and I had to do like two hours worth of mammograms and sonograms,” said Receveur.

After sitting and waiting for hours she said she knew something was going on. Then the doctors told her they would like to do a biopsy.

“Maybe a couple of days after the biopsy, they called me again and told me they needed to go back in again. I think I had like three surgeries in one month to get it all,” said Receveur.

Receveur then had to do radiation and pill therapy. Now, she encourages other women to get their annual mammograms.

“Do it, do it, don’t put it off, don’t put it off because you don’t think it’s going to be you, but it can be. Anything can happen. Just do it. Don’t put it off. I feel really strongly about that,” said Receveur.

She sees the Bikers and Bras event as a celebration of her journey.

Siggi Sloniker, the transportation coordinator for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, loves trading in the car she uses to drive patients to and from their appointment for a bike.

“The best part for me is getting money for the cancer center because I know where it’s going to and how we use it. It supports basically everybody that cannot afford treatment or cannot afford to come to the cancer center because they don’t have transportation or gas money,” said Sloniker.

The poker run starts at the Diamondback Harley Davidson in Lawton.

Attendees will then ride to the cancer center location in Duncan then to Rush Springs, Elgin, and Medicine Park, before going back to Diamondback Harley Davidson.

The first bike is out at 10 a.m., and when they get back at 3 p.m., there will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and bubbles for the kids.

