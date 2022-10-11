PARKS JONES REALTY: Real estate by the numbers

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The following information is brought to you by Parks Jones Realty:

The current active residential properties in Lawton Board of Realtors MLS is 301 with an average asking price of $216,213.

The number of active listings have increased approximately 10% from this summer’s numbers but are still below what is typical. These properties have been on the market an average of 70 days. Even though the National economy has changed, experts say these numbers indicate that it is still a strong sellers market in our area.

Sold properties are staying on the market an average of 29 days for the past 12 months. Previous 12 months the average was 39 days. The median days on the market is 11 (half of the properties sell in 11 days or less).

The average asking price is $170,268 of sold properties and the average selling price is $168,835 for past 12 months up from $162,482 the previous 12 months. A 5% increase in the past 12 months.

Sellers received 99.1% of their asking price on average.

According to bankrate.com, the average interest rate is 7.04% which is holding steady from last week.

