Prioritizing indigenous peoples’ mental health

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, formerly known as Columbus Day.

A couple southwest Oklahoma groups celebrated all day at Cameron University.

There were arts and crafts to keep the kids entertained in one room, and vendors sold beautiful handmade native items.

Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery gave a presentation about mental health.

One thing she touched on is slowing down and not using technology to avoid facing our mental health.

Ramos said the stigma surrounding mental health is not as bad as it used to be.

“I think it dates way back,” Ramos said. “It’s a very common thing in our culture today and it will but the awareness behind it, I think we can put our foot down and start to see change.”

