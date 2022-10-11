Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

SWOK honors native cultures on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday is Columbus Day, a federal holiday, but it’s also Indigenous Peoples’ Day -- a day to celebrate and honor Native Americans.

For many, the day brought together people from different indigenous backgrounds to celebrate the histories and cultures they share or want to learn more about.

Members of different tribes gathered at Cameron University for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Retired Senator Anastasia Pittman taught people about Protecting the Fire and how to be part of a Healing Circle.

“We share the medicine and we teach people how to keep the fire burning by teaching them some of our traditional, custom ways. Things that are important, like language, songs, dance, customs, art, religious practices, and just how we treat one another,” Pittman said.

Pittman was the second Seminole citizen to serve the Oklahoma state legislature.

She said it’s an honor for indigenous peoples to be celebrated all over the world.

“We have been self-preserved,” Pittman said. “We have been resilient through all of the changes and the trials that we’ve had from the removal era. Now we’re in self-preservation, so we are protecting our languages, protecting our lands and protecting our culture.”

Tribal leaders presented three individuals who made a difference with awards to wrap up the night.

14-year-old Julian Killsfirst won Student Ambassador of the Year.

This year, he wanted to join the JROTC program at MacArthur High School but was told he’d have to cut his braid.

Instead, Killsfirst talked to the elders in his tribe about it, who helped him research and present findings to school leaders.

He did not have to cut his hair.

“It connects us to our ancestors,” Julian said. “Our ancestors connect us to the Earth and show the warrior side of us.”

His grandfather Kristopher Killsfirst, who’s also the commander of the Kiowa Comanche Apache Indian Veterans, said he’s proud of the way his grandson handled the situation.

“He went in, he did that dialogue with those officials and it came out on a positive note. For us as elders, this is a battle that my grandson had to fight that our grandpas had already won,” Kristopher said.

He said Julian is a role model for people young and old.

“We have to make the changes by opening our voice and that dialogue, and he did that in a productive way,” Kristopher said. “Not civil disobedience but actually putting pen to paper and saying, ‘Hey, we are going to do this and I’m a Native American young man. Hear me.’”

The Lawton Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee and Cameron University Native American Student Association partnered to host it.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
First Alert Forecast 10/9 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms arrive in Texoma tomorrow
Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine.
Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

Latest News

Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery gave a presentation about mental...
Prioritizing indigenous peoples’ mental health
Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery gave a presentation about mental...
Prioritizing indigenous peoples' mental health
Dr. Cornel Pewewardy joined 7News at 6 on Monday to talk about Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Celebrating native history, culture on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for strong-to-severe storms ahead of midweek cold front