Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
First Alert Forecast 10/9 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms arrive in Texoma tomorrow
Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine.
Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery gave a presentation about mental...
Prioritizing indigenous peoples’ mental health
Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery gave a presentation about mental...
Prioritizing indigenous peoples' mental health
Dr. Cornel Pewewardy joined 7News at 6 on Monday to talk about Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Celebrating native history, culture on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement