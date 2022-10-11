Veterans Service Center looking for holiday donations for families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you heard of the Veterans Service Center?

They help process new and existing disability claims for veterans, as well as lending a helping hand to the widows and children of fallen veterans.

But that’s not all they’re doing.

They’re also gearing up for their annual Toy and Food drive for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

From now until the week of Thanksgiving, the service center and American Legion Post 6 will be accepting non-perishable food donations to be given out to veterans in need and their families for the holidays.

Also happening between now and December, the Center is accepting toys and food donations for Christmas.

Tom King, a Service Officer with the Center, said they’ve been doing volunteer work in Lawton for the past 12 years, with the drive dating back 10.

“Our job is quite extensive. We do this on a voluntary basis, it’s 3 of us right now, and it’s a 40 operation,” King said. “And right now, 94% of the claims coming out of the state of Oklahoma are processed out of this office. It takes a whole lot of dedication. And it takes a whole lot of understanding and dealing with veterans and dealing with the different problems.”

King said every year they feed at least 20 families, even if they don’t quite reach their donation goal.

“Everything is on a donation basis,” King said. “There is no money being paid by the VA to help or assist in this. So this is like, my project, and this is something that I’ve been doing. That’s the thrill of it for me, is knowing that when I wake up on Thanksgiving morning or Christmas morning that I know that I did what I could do.”

King has one last message for Veterans, who may be curious about the work they do at the center.

“Please consider stopping by the Veterans Service Center and see what we do, see how we function. And anything we can do to help you, that’s what we’re here for.”

You can drop off your donations to the Veteran Service Center off 47th street, right off Cache Road in Lawton.

Their office is open Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

