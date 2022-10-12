Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Quiet end to the workweek with a strong cold front arriving on Sunday

Numerous showers return on Sunday as the next front moves through
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an area of high pressure continues to build across the area allowing for clear skies and winds to relax compared to earlier this afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s.

On Thursday, bright and sunny skies with a light breeze out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. The cooler air will finally settle in behind the front that arrived early this morning. Highs will be seasonal and top out in the upper 70s.

A brief warming trend establishes by Friday with temperatures soaring near 90° on Saturday ahead of a strong cold front. An upper-level low in the Desert Southwest will move eastward bringing an increase in moisture that will interact with the front as it moves through on Sunday. As a result, numerous showers will develop and continue throughout the second half of the weekend. Models suggest rainfall amounts being higher for areas along and south of the Red River.

A secondary push of cooler air arrives on Tuesday with highs on managing to warm into the mid 60s.

