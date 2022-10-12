Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brodie Butchee and William Mickley both said they believe they are the best candidate to hold Ward 4′s seat on the Altus City council.

Both candidates emphasize the need for long-term strategies to keep Altus thriving.

“I want to be on the city council for 20 years down the line, for 30 years down the line. I think there have to be long-term plans and I think I’ve seen enough and done enough,” Butchee said.

“I’ll like to see a little emphasis on a 30-year plan or a long-range strategic plan for the city and just to ensure the long-term viability of the community and the city,” Mickley said.

Brodie Butchee describes himself as an “Altus Boy,” he said he’s the fifth generation to raise his family in the area. He wants to see himself reflected in the council.

“I feel like for a long time age has been quite a bit, City Council has been older and we have such a young population here at this point. I think we need people closer to my age to kind of represent us,” Butchee said.

Meanwhile, William Mickley served 25 years in the Airforce before retiring. Even after retirement, he decided to set down permanent roots in the city.

“I have about 7 years of exposure to the community here. I feel like I got ties to the community and ties to the issues that the community kind of faces on a constant bases. So I believe I may be able to contribute something to the city,” Mickley said.

Both candidates want to make sure Altus is prepared for the coming years, especially as the world changes.

“There may be some roads, some bumps in the road for the city in the coming years and I’ll like to be able to help them navigate through those hard decisions and tough choices. And maybe give them a different frame of mind or different point of view in navigating those challenges,” Mickley said.

“What could we do to position ourselves down the line to make sure Altus is valuable for this community for us to live and for us to grow and so that’s not necessarily a change that’s just keeping up with evolution, how things are going, rolling with the punches and positioning yourself well, good strategic long-term planning,” Butchee said.

The last day to register to vote is October 14th, and election day is November 8th.

