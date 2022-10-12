Dobson Fiber internet expanding to Altus

Expert Connections
The company, along with city leaders, broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion in the city.(Dobson)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday that Altus would be the next home of their continuing expansion across Southwest Oklahoma.

The company, along with city leaders, broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion in the city.

“We have been serving Oklahomans since 1936 and are excited to bring the Altus community the best fiber network and fastest residential speeds offered in the United States. We will be deploying a network that has been designed to offer up to 10 gigabits per second to the residents we serve here,” said Francisco Maella, CEO at Dobson Fiber. “Our commitment to launching innovative products and the latest technology is unwavering to the businesses and residents we serve.” v

Construction of the network will be completed in geographic zones. Once each zone is nearing completion, residents will be notified when they can begin to sign up for service. Dobson’s website allows you to input your address and get notified if your address is on their fiber build-out plan at dobson.net

