Duncan teacher receives special award in recognition of her accomplishments

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan High School educator was among 20 teachers across the country to be recognized for a special award.

Savanah Bowers, Duncan High’s Librarian and Leadership teacher, received the Sparklight Award, along with a check for $1,500.

The award was presented by the Cable One company.

Bowers says it took her a few times reading the email before she believed she won, but she also said the award doesn’t just highlight her actions, but the hard work her leadership class puts in every single day.

“To be nominated by your own student, and then to be the only person in the state of Oklahoma to win. It brings alot of light onto our leadership program, which is something that I’m so proud to be a part of in Duncan,” Bowers said. “It’s the reason I get up in te morning. I’m so passionate about this program and the things that we’re about to do in the community. This program, this award kind of shows that 1 teacher and 20 students can do some amazing things.”

