First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & Breezy North winds Today | 10/12AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Todays cold front is still to our north but is heading our way nonetheless! It’ll near the I-44 corridor just after sunrise today (7:37AM). Once the front passes by, breezy northerly winds are expected sustained at 10 to 20mph. Wind gusts as high as the mid 30s. Walking out the door temperatures are in the 60s for many locations. Plenty of sunshine on tap today with highs in the low to mid 80s. I expect most, if not all, to stay dry as todays rain chances are expected to be east of I-35.

With the breezy winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation, this combination will lead to elevated fire conditions for the western two-thirds of the area.

Thursday will cool into the upper 70s for daytime highs with ample sunshine. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures will rise back into the mid-80s for all locations. Look for mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Morning temperatures on both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 40s during the morning commute.

Another low pressure system will drift east across New Mexico/ the southwestern portion of the US as the week goes on. As this happens, this will allow for a cold front to move into our area over the weekend and stall. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night with a better chance for rain along the Red River, where the front is looking to stall. Before the cool air arrives, Saturday will be warm and above average with highs reaching almost 90 degrees! Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on but most of the day itself looks to be dry.

Once that cooler air settles in overhead plus the rain chances and cloud cover, it will lead to a much cooler Sunday! Highs will fall into the 60s/70s during the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

The start of next week is trending below average. Highs Monday and Tuesday will only rise into the upper to mid 60s, respectively.

Have a great day! -LW

