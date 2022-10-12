Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Highland Cemetery entrance arch to be restored

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The entrance arch at a Lawton cemetery will be restored, nearly two years after it was hit by a city garbage truck.

Lawton City Council accepted a proposal Tuesday from a company out of Oklahoma City to restore the broken arch at the Highland Cemetery on Fort Sill Blvd.

A project many have waited on to be complete will finally be able to move forward.

Highland Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 20,000 loved ones, but the arch there is not just an arch.

The Works Progress Administration built the entrance in the 1930s, making it a historical item.

That’s why Lawton City Council members chose Our Home Rescue, a historic preservation contractor, for the job.

The company is owned by Morgan Reinart, who appeared at the council meeting.

“It’s all part of who we are and the fabric of who we are, and whether that’s a WPA arched entrance into a cemetery or a historical building like we’re at here at city hall,” Reinart said. “Each of those things is worth preserving.”

Reinart’s company will send samples from the arch to a company New England to find out the exact composition of the mortar.

He said he wants to make sure it’s done correctly.

“With historic preservation, it’s not something that we can typically go to the box store and just buy something off the shelf because it’s been here for nearly 100 years.” Reinart said. “We want it to be here for another 100.”

The repairs are expected to cost nearly $140,000. The cemetery is in Councilman Kelly Harris’ Ward 2.

“It’s our history,” Harris said. “There’s nothing more important than our history. If we lose that, we lose our identity, and so I think it’s important that we restore this to the way it was so that when people come back they go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s just how I remember it.’”

Harris said the arch represents so much more.

“All of the families that have members buried there, we want to respect those members that are buried and make that a cemetery where people can go visited their loved ones and feel respected,” Harris said.

Harris expects the project to get underway this fall or in the spring. Temperatures and outside conditions have to be right to begin the restoration.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Outside of the precipitation chance, highs today will rise into the upper 70s for many locations
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Later Today | 10/10AM
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace

Latest News

Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting...
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved
Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting...
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a trifecta of cold fronts over the next several days