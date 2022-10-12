Expert Connections
Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting...
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved
