New Cotton County project in the works

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools fixed their roads two years ago and with the help of the Comanche Nation and Mike Woods, Temple Public Schools is up next.

“We’ve been having to patch them up for years. We’re glad they’ll be a permanent fix to them”, said Randy Batt, Temple Public Schools Superintendent.

Temple Public Schools will be getting nearby roads and parking lots fixed with the help of Comanche Nation’s Department of Transportation.

“The Comanche students that go to that school and it’s a safer way for the parents, the students and the buses to get our Comanche students to and from school”, said Theo Niebo, Assistant Director of Comanche Nation Department of Transportation.

Temple Public Schools has been in talks with Comanche Nation for the last two years. Last year Comanche Nation came back with an engineer to talk with Superintendent Randy Batt about what the plans would look like and he along with his team are excited..

“It’s very grateful, it’s a good blessing the roads need to be fixed. It’s mostly the parking lot what they’re doing and it’s well needed to have them finished and we’re very grateful the Comanche Nations gonna do that for us”, said Batt.

Woods says with projects like these he and small team of people will help get things started and let the contractors do the rest.

“The county, myself and the guys there at district one, we come down and level the roads, fix all the pot holes and got it ready for the contractors to do. I’m sure that’s how it’ll be at Temple and Big Pasture”, said Mike Woods. Current Cotton County Commissioner of District One.

Everyone’s feeling confident about the project because of the success Walters Public Schools had.

“Here at Walter’s we done these two years ago. We had some children in wheelchairs that had go from middle school to the cafeteria to the high school and it just you know going out through that rock and stuff it was really hard on him”, said Woods.

The community of Temple is looking forward to this brand new change.

