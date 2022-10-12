Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

New murals for Holiday in the Park approved

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and a few upgrades are coming for Lawton-Fort Sill’s Holiday in the Park this year.

Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting Tuesday.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be able have an angel wing mural and Sponge Bob mural painted.

It’s planned for the side of the east pavilion in the park.

Executive Vice President Taron Epps said the murals will be new spots for families to make memories and take photos.

“We get to welcome people from outside of our community right here to Lawton because we have a lot of great things, and if we give them a purpose, a reason to come and create memories such as Holiday in the Park, they’ll see some of the other amazing things and enjoy our local establishments,” Epps said.

Council members also voted to install a secure concrete base for the “LOVE” sign in the park.

The Holiday in the Park Parade is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Outside of the precipitation chance, highs today will rise into the upper 70s for many locations
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Later Today | 10/10AM
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace

Latest News

Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting...
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a trifecta of cold fronts over the next several days
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma Weather