New murals for Holiday in the Park approved

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and a few upgrades are coming for Lawton-Fort Sill’s Holiday in the Park this year.

Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting Tuesday.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be able have an angel wing mural and Sponge Bob mural painted.

It’s planned for the side of the east pavilion in the park.

Executive Vice President Taron Epps said the murals will be new spots for families to make memories and take photos.

“We get to welcome people from outside of our community right here to Lawton because we have a lot of great things, and if we give them a purpose, a reason to come and create memories such as Holiday in the Park, they’ll see some of the other amazing things and enjoy our local establishments,” Epps said.

Council members also voted to install a secure concrete base for the “LOVE” sign in the park.

The Holiday in the Park Parade is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.

