Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County.
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Outside of the precipitation chance, highs today will rise into the upper 70s for many locations
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Later Today | 10/10AM
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Melissa Tuttle and Christina Wallace

Latest News

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds
Yes on 3 ballot
Yes on 3 ballot initiative
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.