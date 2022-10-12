Expert Connections
Sen. Lankford calls for end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, military

The resolution is in response to a statement from President Biden on September 18 in which he said the pandemic is over.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has introduced a resolution in the Senate to end federal vaccine mandates.

“Biden has declared that the pandemic is over—so his overreaching vaccine mandate on federal workers, service members, and government contractors should be over as well,” said Lankford. “Each individual American should be able to make their own health decisions and not fear they will lose their job if they do not agree with the President’s vaccine mandate.”

In the resolution, Lankford called for all “vaccine, testing, masking and social distancing requirements to be removed” for federal employees, contractors and servicemembers.

It also calls for all members of the Armed Forces who chose not to receive the COVID vaccine and were discharged or relieved to be reinstated and allowed back to their previous duties.

