Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

State Police say three officers have been shot.

There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Catch the moon and Mars together this week
The resolution is in response to a statement from President Biden on September 18 in which he...
Sen. Lankford calls for end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, military
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate