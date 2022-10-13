7News First Alert Weather: Elevated fire weather conditions to end the workweek, but numerous showers & storms arrive over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to cool quickly after sunset with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 40s.

On Friday, bright and sunny with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Expect elevated fire weather conditions to develop during the afternoon as relatively humidity drops as low as 15-20% across most of Texoma. Any fire that starts will be difficult to contain and could spready rapidly. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring into the low 90s due to prefrontal warming. A stout cap will build over the area ahead of the cold front, however if the cap weakens and a storm develops before midnight, it could have the chance to become strong-to-severe. The overall coverage of rain before midnight will be isolated.

On Sunday, scattered-to-numerous showers and isolated storms throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. It is advised to bring an umbrella/rain gear if you have any plans during the morning. The thick cloud cover and lingering showers will only allow high temperatures to top out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Looking Ahead

Clouds will gradually clear on Monday with a true taste of fall as temperatures top out in the mid 60s to start the workweek. Models are trending dry for all of next week.

