Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Elevated fire weather conditions to end the workweek, but numerous showers & storms arrive over the weekend

True taste of fall behind Sunday’s strong front
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to cool quickly after sunset with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 40s.

On Friday, bright and sunny with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Expect elevated fire weather conditions to develop during the afternoon as relatively humidity drops as low as 15-20% across most of Texoma. Any fire that starts will be difficult to contain and could spready rapidly. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring into the low 90s due to prefrontal warming. A stout cap will build over the area ahead of the cold front, however if the cap weakens and a storm develops before midnight, it could have the chance to become strong-to-severe. The overall coverage of rain before midnight will be isolated.

On Sunday, scattered-to-numerous showers and isolated storms throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. It is advised to bring an umbrella/rain gear if you have any plans during the morning. The thick cloud cover and lingering showers will only allow high temperatures to top out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Looking Ahead

Clouds will gradually clear on Monday with a true taste of fall as temperatures top out in the mid 60s to start the workweek. Models are trending dry for all of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
The resolution is in response to a statement from President Biden on September 18 in which he...
Sen. Lankford calls for end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, military
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

The Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance visited Lawton Thursday, as part of their annual blitz, where...
Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance visits Lawton to spread awareness
Some shakeups to state leadership Thursday, after Governor Stitt announced a pair of agency...
Governor Stitt announce new state leadership appointments
The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers as they get ready for this...
‘Holiday in the Park’ looking for volunteers
Interview: Arts for All Gala committee member previews upcoming event
Interview: Arts for All Gala committee member previews upcoming event